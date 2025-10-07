Azerbaijan, Armenia peace efforts light way for regional economic dev't – German ambassador

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 7. The ongoing peace process between Azerbaijan and Armenia gives hope not only for lasting peace, but also for stability and economic development throughout the region, the German Ambassador to Azerbaijan, Ralf Horlemann said, Trend reports.

He made the remark at the German-Azerbaijani Conference on Export Financing 2025 on the topic “Innovation and Technology meets Finance.”

The ambassador noted that there has been an intensification of cooperation between Azerbaijan and Germany.

"In recent months, we have seen significant progress and movement in a positive direction. A year and a half ago, a large business delegation led by Michael Harms from the German Eastern Business Association visited Azerbaijan, comprising almost 50 companies. At that time, they came not only to do business, but also to study the market and understand its potential. Now, as I see it, most of the participants in the event have come here with specific projects and intentions, and that is wonderful," Horlemann said.