Turkmenistan and Etihad Rail get on track with new railway partnership

ASHGABAT, Turkmenistan, October 7. Turkmenistan signed a Memorandum of Understanding with Etihad Rail to implement joint railway projects and expand investment cooperation during the Global Rail 2025 exhibition in Abu Dhabi, Trend reports via the Ministry of Railway Transport of Turkmenistan.

The agreement was discussed in meetings between Minister Mammet Akmammedov and Etihad Rail CEO Shadi Malak, who confirmed plans for a management visit to Turkmenistan in mid-October.

Minister Akmammedov also held talks with Afghanistan’s Deputy Minister of Public Works, Mohammed Ishaq Sahibzadeh, focusing on increasing freight turnover along the Turghundi-Herat line. In addition, discussions with Rashed Mohammed Al Kaabi, Deputy CEO of the Abu Dhabi Fund for Development, explored funding opportunities and support for railway projects.