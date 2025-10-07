Azerbaijan's ASCO vessels boost cargo transportation in 9M2025

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 7. Cargo transportation carried out by ASCO vessels, one of the companies of the AZCON holding, from January through September 2025, increased by approximately 10 percent compared to the same period last year, from 6.4 million tons to 7 million tons.

Over the first nine months of 2025, ASCO’s tanker fleet transported 3,349,441 tons of cargo — a 10.6 percent year-on-year increase from 3,028,549 tons recorded in 2024.

Moreover, shipments by universal dry cargo vessels rose by 70 percent. These vessels carried 1,019,065 tons of cargo during the reporting period, compared to 601,451 tons in the same period last year.

During the reporting period, ASCO’s ferry and RoPax vessels transported 28,330 vehicles, including trucks, and 28,076 railcars. The number of both vehicles and railcars decreased by about 4 percent compared with the same period last year.