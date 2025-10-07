Kazakhstan puts digital tenge to work in government deals and border trade

ASTANA, Kazakhstan, October 7. The Ministry of Finance of Kazakhstan is leveraging artificial intelligence and the digital tenge to bring the economy out of the shadow, Finance Minister Madi Takiyev said at a government meeting, Trend reports.

According to him, a key initiative is the Smart Data Finance system, which uses AI to analyze large datasets, detect tax evasion schemes, and create digital profiles for all taxpayers.

“The introduction of biometric identification for issuing electronic invoices has prevented the creation of fake documents totaling over 33 billion tenge ($72 million). Automated monitoring through the E-Tamga project allows us to check VAT balances and curb grey-market schemes at an early stage. So far, 250 million e-invoices and 500 million payments have been processed. The expected impact is up to 100 billion tenge ( $217 million) in additional annual budget revenue. In collaboration with the National Bank, we are piloting a ‘Digital VAT’ initiative. Payments made in digital tenge block funds from moving into the shadow economy and ensure full transparency across the supply chain,” Takiyev explained.

The Ministry also plans to expand the use of digital tenge to other areas, including government procurement.

Digitalization is actively advancing in customs administration as well. The integration of AI in inspection and screening complexes will help identify undeclared goods and minimize human error, further enhancing efficiency and transparency.