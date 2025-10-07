Montenegro prepares for record winter tourist season (PHOTO/VIDEO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 7. In Montenegro, a meeting of the Coordination Body for the Preparation and Monitoring of Tourist Seasons was held, with the main topic being preparations for the upcoming winter tourist season, Trend reports.

The Director of the Durmitor Tourist Center, Marinko Purić, stated that this center had a record summer season and that they expect 2025 to be the most financially successful year so far. He added that, with the resolution of certain challenges, the winter season is also expected to be extremely successful, which will be significantly supported by the introduction of artificial snowmaking on the blue slope — for the first time ever.

Representatives of the Tourist Organization of Kolašin announced that they are ready for the winter season and that numerous events and festivities, which also marked the summer months, are already planned for the upcoming period. It was emphasized that hotel occupancy in Kolašin reached 100 percent during the past weekend, confirming a continuous increase in tourist interest.

At the initiative of representatives from the northern municipalities, which also expressed satisfaction with the summer season and recorded an increase in the number of visitors, it was agreed that the Ministry of Tourism will organize a meeting with relevant institutions to discuss issues related to road infrastructure, road maintenance, and regular electricity supply during the winter.

It was also announced that, as in previous years, ski buses will be organized from several municipalities to the winter resorts, and that a new line from the municipality of Berane will be introduced this winter.