Turkmenistan, Italy to hold business forum to open new trade doors

ASHGABAT, Turkmenistan, October 7. Turkmenistan and Italy are preparing to hold a business forum aimed at expanding trade and economic ties between the two countries, Trend reports via the Embassy of Turkmenistan in Italy.

On October 6, Turkmenistan’s Ambassador to Italy, Toyli Komekov, held a meeting with Adolfo Urso, Italy’s Minister for Enterprise and Made in Italy, to discuss the forthcoming forum aimed at enhancing bilateral cooperation. The discussions centered on preparations for the event, which is set to convene later this month in Italy and will gather representatives from the private sector, government institutions, financial organizations, and leading companies from both countries.

The sides also exchanged views on enhancing cooperation through international organizations and agreed to continue joint efforts to strengthen bilateral relations in trade, investment, and industry. Plans were made to hold additional meetings involving heads of relevant departments to coordinate specific areas of partnership.

Following the talks, the sides reaffirmed their commitment to expanding Turkmen-Italian cooperation and expressed best wishes for continued prosperity for the peoples of both countries.