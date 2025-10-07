Germany expects further expansion of co-op with Azerbaijan in renewables sector

Photo: Official information source of the Prime Minister of the Republic of Kazakhstan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 7. Germany expects further expansion of cooperation with Azerbaijan in the field of renewable energy sources, the German Ambassador to Azerbaijan, Ralf Horlemann said, Trend reports.

He made the remark at the German-Azerbaijani Conference on Export Financing 2025 on the topic “Innovation and Technology meets Finance.”

“We expect further expansion of cooperation in the energy sector, especially in the field of renewable energy sources. The potential of this area has been discussed for many years, and I believe the time has come to turn it into real projects,” the diplomat said.

Horlemann emphasized the readiness of German business and government to actively participate in this promising process.

“As you know, the German government supports exporters with various instruments, including export credit programs and investment promotion. These instruments play a key role in strengthening bilateral economic cooperation,” the ambassador added.