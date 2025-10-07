Azerbaijan stays course toward regional peace and stability - FM

GABALA, Azerbaijan, October 7. Azerbaijan's consistent efforts are aimed at establishing peace and stability in the region, the country's foreign minister, Jeyhun Bayramov, said at the meeting of the Council of Foreign Ministers of the Organization of Turkic States (OTS) in Gabala, Trend reports.

According to him, comprehensive political coordination and solidarity are extremely important in the face of current global and regional security challenges.

The minister noted that in the new international security architecture that is being formed, the OTS has the potential to play a more important role as a symbol of unity.

"Azerbaijan's consistent efforts and purposeful activities towards the normalization process with Armenia, with which it has been in conflict for decades, are also aimed at establishing peace and stability in our region," he added.

