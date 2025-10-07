North Macedonia reports moderate trade growth in early 2025
North Macedonia recorded moderate trade growth in the first eight months of 2025, with exports rising 1.8 percent and imports increasing 2.7 percent compared to the same period last year. Key trading partners included Germany, the UK, China, Greece, and Serbia
