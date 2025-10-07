Kazakhstan set to boost oil exports to Germany in 2026

ASTANA, Kazakhstan, October 7. Kazakh oil supplies to Germany are set to increase next year following an agreement between JSC NC KazMunayGas and Rosneft Deutschland GmbH, Trend reports via KazMunayGas.

During a meeting in Germany, KazMunayGas Chairman Askhat Khassenov and Rosneft Deutschland CEO Johannes Bremer discussed the transportation of Kazakh oil and prospects for expanding mutually beneficial cooperation.

As a result, the current supply agreement for oil from Karachaganak Petroleum Operating B.V. was extended until the end of 2026. Under the updated terms, monthly deliveries will rise from 100,000 to 130,000 tons.

Oil exports from KMG Kashagan B.V. began in 2024, while Tengizchevroil LLP joined the supply program in 2025.

According to official data, about 1.5 million tons of Kazakh oil were delivered to Germany’s Schwedt refinery in the first nine months of 2025.