BESC head highlights laws passed by parliaments likely to prevent negative dev't in AI

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 7.​ Laws passed in parliaments can prevent negative processes related to artificial intelligence (AI), Secretary General of the Black Sea Economic Cooperation Organization (BSEC) Asaf Hajiyev said at the opening of the 65th meeting of the Social and Humanitarian Policy Committee of the BSEC Parliamentary Assembly in Baku, Trend reports.

"Artificial intelligence has become an integral part of our lives. It's not a separate science, but it is a field. Mathematics, physics, biology, chemistry, and psychology all play a role here. As a result of the synthesis of all sciences, a direction emerges," he explained.

The Secretary General also said that this has dangerous aspects.

"In addition to convenience, artificial intelligence can also bring problems and harm to our lives. In this regard, the role of parliament is very important. Because the laws adopted here can prevent these negative processes. These negative processes are so dangerous that they can even create problems for human life.

Therefore, in this regard, we have decided to discuss the topic of artificial intelligence in all three committees of our organization. The topic of artificial intelligence, of course, also has social aspects," he noted.

Hajiyev emphasized that the path to the BSEC Parliamentary Assembly began with the Azerbaijani Parliament.

He thanked the Parliament Speaker, Sahiba Gafarova, on behalf of everyone for the excellent organization of the event.

