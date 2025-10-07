Uzbekistan, Latvia discuss expanding agricultural cooperation

TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, October 7. Deputy Minister of Agriculture of Uzbekistan, Alisher Shukurov, held a working meeting with Ģirts Jaunzems, Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Latvia to Uzbekistan, to discuss prospects for expanding bilateral cooperation in the agricultural sector, Trend reports.

Shukurov briefed the Latvian diplomat on ongoing reforms in Uzbekistan related to land and water resource management and support for farmers, emphasizing the importance of exchanging technologies and expertise with European partners.

The Latvian ambassador, in turn, shared his country’s achievements in environmentally friendly production, organic farming, and food security, expressing Latvia’s readiness to provide expert support and share practical experience with Uzbekistan.

The meeting paid particular attention to joint research initiatives, the introduction of modern irrigation technologies, and the development of livestock and horticulture. The parties also discussed creating conditions for Latvian companies to invest in fruit and vegetable processing and access export markets.

Furthermore, the discussion highlighted the development of cooperatives and small farms, where Latvia’s experience in efficient resource use and collaborative distribution of products to markets is especially valuable for Uzbekistan.

The meeting concluded with plans to expand cooperation in agricultural education and professional training, including exchanges between educational institutions in both countries and initiatives to enhance the skills of agricultural workers.