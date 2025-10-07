Kazakh SCAT Airlines sets course for new Shymkent–Tbilisi route

.ASTANA, Kazakhstan, October 7. Starting December 15, 2025, the Kazakh airline SCAT Airlines will begin operating flights between Shymkent, Kazakhstan, and Tbilisi, Georgia, Trend reports.

Flights on this route will be carried out twice a week, on Mondays and Fridays.

SCAT Airlines is a prominent Kazakh airline headquartered in Shymkent, Kazakhstan. Established in 1997, it operates both domestic and international flights, serving over 60 destinations across Europe, Asia, and the Middle East. The airline's main hub is Shymkent International Airport, with additional focus cities in Almaty, Aktau, and Astana. As of September 2025, the airline’s fleet consisted of 32 aircraft.