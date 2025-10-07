Iran reports assassination of IRGC members

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 7. Two members of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) were killed and three others were injured in an attack by unknown gunmen in the Kurdistan Province of western Iran last evening, the Kurdistan Region Army of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) said in a statement, Trend reports.

According to the statement, unknown gunmen used hand grenades against IRGC members in the Saravabad County of the province.

The injured members were hospitalized.

The unidentified assailants responsible for the incident are currently under active pursuit.

The Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) constitutes a formidable entity within the Iranian geopolitical landscape, distinct from conventional military frameworks. Established in the aftermath of the 1979 revolution, its primary mandate is to safeguard the regime's foundational accomplishments and ideological tenets. It operates as a complex entity with distinct branches encompassing terrestrial, maritime, and aerial capabilities, oversees Iran's strategic missile inventory, and manages the specialized Quds Force, tasked with extraterritorial missions and bolstering affiliated paramilitary organizations.

Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel