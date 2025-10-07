Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
...
Politics Materials 7 October 2025 13:51 (UTC +04:00)
We are currently developing green energy corridor connecting Central Asia, Azerbaijan, Türkiye, and Europe - President Ilham Aliyev

Maryana Ahmadova
GABALA, Azerbaijan, October 7. Azerbaijan is also attracting significant investments in renewable energy sources, including solar, wind, and hydropower. By 2030, approximately 40% of our energy production is expected to come from renewables, said President Ilham Aliyev during his address at the 12th Summit of the Council of Heads of State of the Organization of Turkic States, Trend reports.

“Currently, we are developing a green energy corridor connecting Central Asia, Azerbaijan, Türkiye, and Europe,” the head of state added.

