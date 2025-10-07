Dubai Chamber of Commerce predicts ratification of Azerbaijan-UAE cooperation agreement

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 7. The economic cooperation agreement between Azerbaijan and the UAE is expected to be ratified by the end of the year, Sanan Nasibli, representative of the Dubai Chamber of Commerce in Azerbaijan, said at the seminar "Development of the Textile Sector and Promotion of Global Integration", Trend reports.

Nasibli noted that the UAE has tied the knot on comprehensive economic cooperation agreements with 27 countries.

"Azerbaijan is among them. Nine of these agreements have already been ratified. The agreement with Azerbaijan is expected to be ratified by the end of this year. This also gives impetus to the more dynamic and expanded cooperation between our countries," he added.

The Dubai Chamber of Commerce in Azerbaijan is the inaugural overseas office of the non-profit organization, created to enhance economic relations, enable Azerbaijani enterprises to access the UAE's economic possibilities, and serve as a conduit for Dubai-based companies to enter Azerbaijan's markets. The office serves as a representation and support center, promoting bilateral economic connections and facilitating trade and investment opportunities between the two nations.

