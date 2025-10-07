Turkmen President unveils country's plans to host cultural days in Azerbaijan

GABALA, Azerbaijan, October 7.​ Turkmenistan plans to hold Cultural Days in Azerbaijan as part of efforts to strengthen cultural ties among Turkic states, Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov, Chairman of the Halk Maslahaty of Turkmenistan, said at the 12th Summit of the Council of Heads of State of the OTS in Gabala, Azerbaijan, Trend reports.

“It is especially important to continue the tradition of cultural days, exhibitions, film festivals, and other major events that have already been implemented and continue to take place. We firmly believe that the extensive expertise amassed by our nations in this domain must be safeguarded and advanced,” he said.

Berdimuhamedov further articulated that Turkmenistan is vigorously engaged in the enhancement of its cultural heritage through the advancement of its carpet weaving traditions and equestrian arts.

The Organization of Turkic States (OTS) is an intergovernmental entity that includes all but one of the internationally recognized Turkic sovereign nations. The primary objective is to foster extensive collaboration among the Turkic nations. The General Secretariat of OTS is situated in Istanbul, Türkiye.

