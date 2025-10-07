Kyrgyzstan expands airport land holdings in Issyk-Kul and Batken

BISHKEK, Kyrgyzstan, October 7. Kyrgyzstan has adopted a resolution transferring land plots in the Issyk-Kul and Batken regions to Airports of Kyrgyzstan JSC to support the development of airport infrastructure, Trend reports via the country's Cabinet of Ministers.

The decision, signed by Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers Adylbek Kasymaliev, aims to ensure the efficient use of state property and strengthen the company’s authorized capital, increasing the state’s stake.

Under the resolution, a 199.1-hectare plot in the Toru-Aygyr-Tamchy rural municipality and a 70.5-hectare plot in the Shaiybek Ata rural municipality of the Issyk-Kul district, as well as a 66-hectare plot in the city of Batken, will be contributed to the company.

The Cabinet of Ministers has instructed relevant authorities to conduct a market valuation of the plots and complete their formal registration.