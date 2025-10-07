Uzbekistan calls for more competitive Middle Corridor to spur regional business

GABALA, Azerbaijan, October 7.​ Uzbekistan supports the development of the Middle Corridor, aiming to integrate it with the under-construction China–Kyrgyzstan–Uzbekistan railway and the emerging Trans-Afghan corridor, creating a comprehensive strategic transport network across the region, the country's President Shavkat Mirziyoyev stated, Trend reports.

Speaking at the 12th Summit of the Council of Heads of State of the Organization of Turkic States (OTS) in Gabala, President Mirziyoyev emphasized that the corridor must remain competitive and provide optimal conditions for businesses.

He highlighted the importance of applying efficient transit tariffs, developing modern transport infrastructure, and implementing digital customs procedures.

"I am confident that all our transport sector initiatives will be thoroughly addressed at the International Forum on Multimodal Transport in Tashkent on November 12.

We are counting on the active participation of national delegations, including transport ministers, leaders of major logistics companies and associations, as well as researchers and industry experts," Mirziyoev added

