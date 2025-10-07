Rhenus Logistics Azerbaijan declares full support for Middle Corridor transport expansion

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 7. Given the growth in traffic along the Middle Corridor and the growing demand for exports, imports, and transit, Rhenus Logistics Azerbaijan LLC is ready to provide a full range of logistics solutions for businesses, Managing Director of Rhenus Logistics Azerbaijan LLC, Katerina Zuban said, Trend reports.

She made the announcement at the German-Azerbaijani Conference on Export Financing 2025.

"From a logistics perspective, we are currently seeing changes in legislation, customs regulations, digitalisation of processes, and their simplification in Azerbaijan. All this creates opportunities for more efficient work. In the future, we expect the completion of the construction of a new cargo airport in the Alat free economic zone, which will ensure smoother transit both across the Caspian Sea and via alternative routes, bypassing countries with transit restrictions," she said.

Zuban added that virtually any logistics operation can be carried out in Azerbaijan: cross-docking, transshipment of cargo from the airport to trucks and containers.