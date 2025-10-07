Kazakhstan suggests creating OTS Digital Innovation Center based on alem.ai

GABALA, Azerbaijan, October 7. Kazakhstan proposes creating a Digital Innovation Center for the Organization of Turkic States (OTS) based on alem.ai, President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev said at the 12th summit of the Council of Heads of State of the Organization of Turkic States (OTS) in Gabala, Trend reports.

Tokayev proposed a series of strategic initiatives designed to enhance digital collaboration within the OTS framework.



The chief executive announced the recent inauguration of the Alem.AI International Artificial Intelligence (AI) Center in Astana.



In his assessment, the newly established hub will catalyze the incubation of startups, enable the execution of collaborative initiatives, foster knowledge transfer in the realm of artificial intelligence, and enhance the influx of venture capital funding.

The president emphasized the importance of rationally leveraging the potential of digitalization and AI for the benefit of the peoples of the Turkic countries, as well as the need to develop mechanisms to prevent risks associated with new technologies.

"I propose dedicating the organization's informal summit, which will be held next year in Kazakhstan, to the topic of 'Artificial Intelligence and Digital Development'. In the lead-up to this meeting, we are ready to organize an international conference featuring leading experts," Tokayev added.

In July 2024, Kazakhstan’s President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev unveiled alem.ai, a cutting-edge international artificial intelligence hub aimed at catalyzing advancements in education, research, and entrepreneurial initiatives within the AI domain. This initiative seeks to establish an ecosystem where students, entrepreneurs, and scientists can innovate disruptive technologies and leverage premier AI methodologies—entirely within the confines of Kazakhstan.

