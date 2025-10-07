Azerbaijan set to host prestigious World Bank and IMF meetings in 2029

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 7. Azerbaijan has been shortlisted as a candidate to host the 2029 annual meeting of the International Monetary Fund (IMF), the country's First Deputy Minister of Finance Anar Karimov said, Trend reports.

He made the remark at the Azerbaijan Halal Business Forum (AZHAB).

Karimov stressed that Azerbaijan will host an assessment mission in December this year in connection with this: “Our cooperation with the Islamic Development Bank Group, the World Bank, and the Asian Development Bank is expanding. Next year, Azerbaijan will host the annual meeting of the Islamic Development Bank. This creates a significant opportunity to keep halal certification and Islamic finance issues in mind.”

The Deputy Minister noted that “the combination of innovation and responsibility allows us to create not only strong but also reliable systems.”

“Islamic finance, halal business, and sound fiscal policy are all aimed at achieving the conditions for equitable, sustainable, and inclusive prosperity,” Karimov said.