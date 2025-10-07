Azerbaijan facing shortage of textile engineers and technical operators

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 7.​ Azerbaijan is observing a shortage of textile engineers and technical operators, said Ashraf Hajiyev, partner at SIAR Research and Consulting Group, Trend reports.

In his speech at the “Promotion of the Development and Global Integration of the Textile Sector” seminar, Hajiyev pointed out that at present, roughly five percent of the workforce is toiling away in the textile and apparel sector.

“Women make up 44 percent of the workforce in this sector. The exigency for adept human capital has been on an upward trajectory,” he added.

To note, the Azerbaijani textile sector represents a burgeoning segment of the nation’s non-oil economic landscape, underpinned by a rich historical legacy of yarn production, apparel manufacturing, carpet weaving, and leather craftsmanship. This includes the esteemed Kelaghayi silk headscarves and carpets, which have been recognized as integral components of UNESCO's Intangible Cultural Heritage.

The industry is experiencing a transformative phase characterized by an emphasis on augmenting cotton yield and developing export-centric commodities, propelled by fresh capital influx, global partnerships, and a comprehensive strategy aimed at economic diversification beyond hydrocarbon dependency.

