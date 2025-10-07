Iranian export of goods via Mazandaran customs hits new heights
Iran's Mazandaran Province exported over 1 million tons of goods worth $184 million in H1 2025, up 7% in value. Key exports went to 40 countries, including Iraq and Russia. Imports hit 1.6 million tons worth $809 million from 23 countries.
