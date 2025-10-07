President of Uzbekistan proposes one brand for organic goods across OTS countries

GABALA, Azerbaijan, October 7.​ Organic products from the Organization of Turkic States (OTS) countries could reach the global market under a unified brand in the future, Uzbek President Shavkat Mirziyoyev said, Trend reports.

Speaking at the 12th Summit of the Council of Heads of State of the OTS, Mirziyoyev noted that an expert working group should be established under the Ministry of Agriculture to identify initial pilot projects and begin their implementation across member countries.

He emphasized the strategic role of organic agriculture for food security, noting that “our countries can take a leading position in the world in the production and supply of organic products.”

Additionally, Mirziyoyev cited data from the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations (FAO).

“The global market for organic products today exceeds $225 billion, and it is expected to grow by around 10 percent annually in the future.

Given the potential of our countries, it is necessary to strengthen scientific research, plant breeding, industrial cooperation, and logistics to produce high-quality and in-demand organic products,” he added.

