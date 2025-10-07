Turkish president expresses strong support for peace efforts in South Caucasus

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 7.​ We are not merely observing the developments in the South Caucasus; we sincerely support the steps taken to ensure peace and stability in the region, said President of Türkiye Recep Tayyip Erdoğan in his speech at the 12th Summit of the Council of Heads of State of the Organization of Turkic States (OTS) in Gabala, Azerbaijan, Trend reports.

“The Joint Declaration executed on August 8 is perceived as a pivotal advancement, and we advocate for the sustained progression of this initiative,” he emphasized.

Today, the 12th Summit of the Council of Heads of State of the Organization of Turkic States (OTS) commenced in Gabala.

The Organization of Turkic States (OTS), previously known as the Turkic Council or the Cooperation Council of Turkic Speaking States, is an intergovernmental entity that includes all but one of the internationally recognized Turkic sovereign nations. The primary objective is to foster extensive collaboration among the Turkic nations. The General Secretariat of OTS is situated in Istanbul, Türkiye.

Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel