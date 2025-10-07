Azerbaijan and OTS member states implemented numerous significant investment projects - President Ilham Aliyev

GABALA, Azerbaijan, October 7. Azerbaijan and the member states of the Organization of Turkic States (OTS) have implemented numerous significant investment projects, President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev said in his speech at the 12th OTS Summit of Heads of State, Trend reports.

“To date, over 20 billion U.S. dollars have been invested in the economies of our fraternal countries. The majority of these investments have been made in the Turkish economy,” the head of state emphasized. “Additionally, Azerbaijan has established joint investment funds with Uzbekistan, Kazakhstan, and Kyrgyzstan. Through these funds, many future projects will be implemented,” the President added.