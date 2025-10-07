Siemens Energy, GECO sign MoU to advance green energy cooperation in Azerbaijan's Baku

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 7.​ A memorandum of understanding (MoU) has been signed between Siemens Energy Global GmbH & Co. KG and Green Energy Corridor Power Company (GECO), Trend reports.

The signing took place during the German-Azerbaijani Export Finance Conference on the theme “Innovation and Technology at the Intersection of Finance” held in Baku.

Under the agreement, the parties will cooperate in the transmission of green energy using high-voltage direct current (HVDC) technology.

High-voltage direct current (HVDC) is a power transmission technology that uses direct current (DC) at high voltages to transfer bulk electricity, especially over long distances, underground, or underwater, where it's more efficient and causes fewer energy losses than traditional AC systems. HVDC technology uses power electronic converters to interface between AC and DC power grids, enabling it to connect AC systems at different frequencies, integrate renewable energy sources like offshore wind farms, and provide a fully controllable power flow.

