Uzbekistan tightens ranks with new defense procurement law

TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, October 7. President of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev has signed the law On the State Defense Order, Trend reports via the Ministry of Justice of Uzbekistan.

The law regulates relations in the field of the state defense order, which refers to the government’s procurement of military and dual-use products, approved by the State Armament Commission of the Armed Forces of the Republic of Uzbekistan.

The law defines the key objectives of the state defense order, including: forming, approving, and executing orders in line with national interests, the global and regional military-political situation, levels of national security threats, and the characteristics of modern military conflicts; ensuring the timely and guaranteed provision of military and dual-use products to customers; and ensuring the targeted and efficient use of financial resources allocated for the state defense order.

Drafts of the state defense order are reviewed by the State Commission and approved through its decisions.

Approved orders are also taken into account when preparing the draft law on the State Budget of the Republic of Uzbekistan for the following fiscal year.