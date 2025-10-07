EBRD, Tajikistan agree on dual loan-grant package to modernize water, heating systems

DUSHANBE, Tajikistan, October 7. The European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) will provide Tajikistan with nearly $11.6 million in loans and grants to support two infrastructure projects aimed at improving water supply and heating systems, Trend reports via the Ministry of Finance of Tajikistan.

According to information, a whopping $5.6 million will be allocated for the “Improvement of the Water Supply System in the Yovon District” project - half in the form of a loan and half as a grant. In addition, the EBRD will provide 450,000 euros in technical assistance for its implementation.

Another $6 million will be directed toward the “Modernization of the Heating Supply System in Dushanbe City” project, equally divided between a grant and a loan.

The relevant agreements were signed on October 6 in Dushanbe by Tajikistan’s Minister of Finance, Fayziddin Kahhorzoda, and EBRD Vice President Mark Bauman.

During the meeting, the sides also discussed expanding cooperation in renewable energy - particularly solar power - through public-private partnerships, as well as advancing green finance initiatives in Tajikistan.