Kyrgyzstan set on deepening its footprint in OTS – FM

GABALA, Azerbaijan, October 7. Kyrgyzstan is committed to further deepening cooperation within the framework of the Organization of Turkic States (OTS), said the Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Kyrgyz Republic, Jeenbek Kulubaev, during the Council of Foreign Ministers of the OTS held in Gabala, Trend reports.

Jeenbek Kulubaev summarized Kyrgyzstan’s chairmanship of the organization, highlighting the results achieved and initiatives implemented, and expressed gratitude to the participants for their support.

At the conclusion of the meeting, documents were approved for submission to the Council of Heads of State for signing, including the Gabala Declaration, which reflects the member states’ agreed positions on key regional and international agenda issues.

During the session, foreign ministers of member states, as well as representatives of observer countries and Turkic organizations, exchanged views on pressing topics related to peace, sustainable development, and the strengthening of the OTS’s institutional mechanisms.