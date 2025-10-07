Kazakhstan reports strong growth in cashless transactions
In the first half of 2025, Kazakhstani citizens carried out 6.8 billion payments and money transfers using payment cards and electronic banking services. Cashless operations accounted for the vast majority of transactions.
