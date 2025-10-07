Azerbaijan expands cotton sowing in bid to boost agricultural output

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 7.​ Azerbaijan's cotton sowing reached 103,000 hectares in 2024, marking a 10 percent growth compared to the previous year, Deputy Executive Director of AZPROMO Tural Hajili said at the International Textile Manufacturers Federation (ITMF) seminar on "Development of the Textile Sector and Global Integration", Trend reports.

The company official said that cotton supplies in 2024 amounted to 311,000 tons, which is a 12 percent increase compared to 2023.

"Our main markets are Türkiye, Turkmenistan, Bangladesh, Iran, and China.

Currently, expanding cotton production is one of the main directions of our activity," he clarified.

Hajili emphasized that a working group has been established at the Ministry of Economy for the development of the cotton sector, and the relevant information will be provided soon.

