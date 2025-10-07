Uzbekistan weaves new ties with Japan’s Okamoto in textile sector

Photo: The Ministry of Investments, Industry, and Trade of Uzbekistan

TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, October 7. Deputy Minister of Investment, Industry and Trade of Uzbekistan Ilzat Kasimov held a meeting with Ryutaro Okamoto, President and CEO of Okamoto Corporation (Japan), to discuss bilateral cooperation in the textile industry, Trend reports.

During the talks, the parties explored prospects for joint projects in the textile industry, localization of production, and the potential establishment of the company’s representative office in Uzbekistan.

The Japanese delegation was briefed on Uzbekistan’s investment potential, the favorable conditions created for foreign investors, and incentives offered in the textile sector. Special emphasis was placed on Uzbekistan’s commitment to attracting advanced technologies, increasing export capacity, and expanding production facilities in the industry.

Both sides expressed readiness to deepen cooperation and take practical steps to advance joint initiatives in the Uzbek market.

Founded in 1948 in Nara Prefecture, Japan, Okamoto Corporation operates textile factories in Japan, China, and Thailand. The company also runs a U.S.-based distribution firm that partners with leading global retail networks such as Walmart, Amazon, and Costco. Its annual exports exceed $100 million.