German businesses at heart of Azerbaijan’s economic shake-up, chamber says

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 7. German companies are seen as important and desirable partners for Azerbaijan, especially in the context of economic diversification and sustainable industrial development, the Executive Director of the German-Azerbaijani Chamber of Commerce (AHK Azerbaijan), Nargis Wieck, said, Trend reports.

She made the remark, at the German-Azerbaijani Conference on Export Financing 2025 on the topic “Innovation and Technology at the Crossroads of Finance.”

"Today's conference is an important platform where project managers, exporters, and financial institutions from both countries can establish direct contacts. Investment decisions are not made solely based on price—a whole range of factors is important. In this context, German companies offer innovative technologies, reliable trade support instruments, and demonstrate a high commitment to training, service, and knowledge transfer," she said.

According to her, the German-Azerbaijani Chamber of Commerce is actively working to identify projects that can contribute to strengthening bilateral cooperation.

“To take advantage of the opportunities that are opening up, German companies need not only favorable investment conditions, but also a transparent business environment, efficient administrative procedures, and rapid decision-making,” Wieck emphasized.