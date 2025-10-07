Iran pushes to boost regional diplomacy with neighboring partners

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 7. Enhancing regional diplomacy with neighboring and Asian countries is on the Iranian government's agenda, the government spokesperson, Fatemeh Mohajerani, said at a press conference in Tehran today, Trend reports.

According to her, following the activation of the 'snapback' mechanism, which envisages the restoration of anti-Iranian resolutions by the UN Security Council, the Iranian government is strengthening relations within regional organizations, including the Shanghai Cooperation Organization, BRICS, and the Eurasian Economic Union.

Mohajerani also said that the use of barter opportunities, border markets, and special economic zones is in the spotlight.

“As it can be seen, certain reforms should be carried out in the government structure in Iran. This issue has been discussed many times. In this regard, reducing the size, speeding up, and increasing the efficiency of executive bodies is considered one of the priorities of the government,” she noted.

On September 26, the UN Security Council convened to review the draft resolution submitted by Russia and China aimed at extending the term of Resolution 2231 and blocking the activation of the “Snapback” mechanism. The vote saw four members in favor, nine opposed, and two abstentions. As a result, starting September 28, the Security Council’s resolutions targeting Iran have been reinstated.

On July 20, 2015, the UN Security Council adopted Resolution 2231, which annulled six previous resolutions against Iran and lifted wide-ranging sanctions connected to its nuclear program.

Under Articles 36 and 37 of the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), if a member state files a complaint over another party’s violation of the deal, a review process begins. If the issue is not resolved, the complainant can escalate it to the UN Security Council. Should the Council accept the complaint against Iran, international sanctions may be reactivated, and the Council may even authorize military action against Iran.

Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel