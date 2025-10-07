Nakhchivan-Azerbaijan сonnectivity holds key to regional growth – German ambassador

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 7. Investing in transport connectivity between the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic and the rest of Azerbaijan is important for the entire region, German Ambassador to Azerbaijan Ralf Horlemann said at a press conference during the German-Azerbaijani Conference on Export Financing 2025 on the topic “Innovation and Technology Meets Finance, Trend reports.

“In Azerbaijan, there are plans to increase investment in Nakhchivan. There is a missing transport link that needs to be restored or rebuilt because it existed in the past but is no longer functioning. It is only 42 kilometers, which seems like a very short distance from a geographical point of view,” he said.

The ambassador noted that investing in this missing section is extremely important for all countries in the region, not just Azerbaijan or Armenia.

“It is just as important for the countries of Central Asia as it is for Türkiye, which is located along the route. And for the two endpoints of the route – East Asia and Europe,” Horlemann said.

The diplomat noted that it is important for Asia, East Asia, and Europe to develop and improve land transport links for trade and energy transportation.

“Today, most trade between Asia and Europe is carried out by cargo ships. Only a very small percentage goes by land. However, there is certainly potential for increasing land transport,” the ambassador added.