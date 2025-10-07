AZPROMO reaffirms role as bridge between German and Azerbaijani companies

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 7.​ The Azerbaijan Export and Investment Promotion Agency (AZPROMO) will continue to act as a bridge between German and Azerbaijani companies, said Sevil Yahyayeva, Adviser to the Executive Director of AZPROMO, Trend reports.

Speaking at the German-Azerbaijani Export Finance Conference held in Baku under the theme “Innovation and Technology at the Intersection of Finance,” Yahyayeva noted that Azerbaijan actively cooperates with Germany and has a solid legal framework that includes nearly eighty agreements.

“As you know, during the visit of the Chairman of the German Eastern Business Association, Michael Harms, in May, a new roadmap for the years ahead was signed. This document covers a wide range of initiatives, including the assembly of electric buses, modernization of railway infrastructure, and projects in hydrogen energy, water treatment, and desalination,” she said.

Yahyayeva emphasized that the agency is the backbone of a thriving business landscape in Azerbaijan, offering a cornucopia of services to both exporters and investors alike.

“We offer market information, advice on regulatory issues, and help establish connections with government institutions. AZPROMO also functions as a ‘one-stop shop’ for investors, guiding them through every stage, from their first steps in Azerbaijan to the successful completion of their projects,” she added.

AZPROMO was founded in 2003 by the Ministry of Economy of Azerbaijan to facilitate foreign investment in the non-oil industry and promote exports of non-oil products. The agency's primary objective is to enhance the nation's economy by soliciting international investment and fostering exports in the non-oil sector. To date, the agency has conducted 33 export trips to international destinations under the "Made in Azerbaijan" initiative.

Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel