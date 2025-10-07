Kazakh president calls for full Turkic World Vision 2040 implementation

GABALA, Azerbaijan, October 7. Turkic countries should focus their efforts on the practical implementation of the Turkic World Vision 2040 program, President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev said at the 12th summit of the Council of Heads of State of the Organization of Turkic States (OTS) in Gabala, Trend reports.

The head of state articulated that economic collaboration serves as a pivotal cornerstone for systemic stability and sustainable prosperity.

He emphasized the importance of effectively leveraging the potential of the Turkic Investment Fund and proposed identifying a list of projects that could be financed by the fund at the upcoming meeting of the ministers of economy and trade in Turkestan.

Besides, Tokayev noted that the development of industrial cooperation has significant potential, proposing in this regard to adopt an Industrial Cooperation Program for Turkic Countries, which would outline priority areas of cooperation.

The president also delineated the enhancement of synergies in transportation and logistics as a pivotal strategic objective.

He stated that Kazakhstan is rolling up its sleeves and getting down to brass tacks with the development of international transport corridors. The Trans-Caspian route, in particular, has seen its traffic volume soar sixfold over the past five years.

"We invite the Turkic states to actively participate in the modernization of the infrastructure of air hubs, railway stations, and seaports along the Middle Corridor," Tokayev emphasized.

Additionally, the head of state proposed discussing the creation of a Digital Monitoring Center for the Transport and Transit Sector within the amalgamated territorial community, using artificial intelligence technologies.

The Organization of Turkic States (OTS) is an intergovernmental entity that includes all but one of the internationally recognized Turkic sovereign nations. The primary objective is to foster extensive collaboration among the Turkic nations. The General Secretariat of OTS is situated in Istanbul, Türkiye.

Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel