Organization of Turkic States emerges as influential global union - Uzbek President

GABALA, Azerbaijan, October 7.​ The Organization of Turkic States (OTS) has rapidly become one of the most dynamic and respected international unions, said President of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev during the 12th Summit of the Council of Heads of State of the OTS in Gabala, Trend reports.

“Primarily, the activation of high-level political dialogue, the strengthening of mutual trust, and the implementation of joint projects and humanitarian programs clearly demonstrate this fact,” Mirziyoyev stated.

He articulated that synergistic collaboration within the Organization is evolving into a more pragmatic framework.

“To give just one example, our Organization now carries out collaboration across more than thirty-five areas. Trade and economic ties between our countries are steadily strengthening, and forecasts indicate that the total volume of mutual trade is expected to double by 2030,” he added.

The Organization of Turkic States (OTS) is an intergovernmental entity that includes all but one of the internationally recognized Turkic sovereign nations. The primary objective is to foster extensive collaboration among the Turkic nations. The General Secretariat of OTS is situated in Istanbul, Türkiye.

