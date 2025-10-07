Kazakhstan proposes new Council of Excellence to boost energy savings across OTS

GABALA, Azerbaijan, October 7.​ President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has proposed creating a Council for Best Practices in Energy Efficiency within the Organization of Turkic States (OTS), Trend reports.

Speaking at the 12th Summit of the Council of Heads of State of the OTS in Gabala, Tokayev underscored that energy development is the bread and butter of the strategic partnership among Turkic countries.

“Energy is the backbone of the economy and a crucial element of our cooperation. Today, we jointly implement infrastructure projects and establish secure routes for transporting energy resources,” he said.

Tokayev highlighted the “Green Energy Corridor” project, carried out in cooperation with Azerbaijan and Uzbekistan, as an example of successful collaboration.

He stressed that in today’s conditions, special attention must be paid to the development of renewable energy sources, particularly solar energy.

“In this context, we propose establishing a Council for Best Practices in Energy Efficiency within the Organization,” Tokayev added.

The president also noted that the extraction and efficient use of oil, gas, uranium, coal, and rare earth minerals remain the foundation of Kazakhstan’s energy strategy.

To note, the Azerbaijan-Uzbekistan Green Energy Corridor, also referred to as the Azerbaijan-Central Asia Green Energy Corridor, represents a pivotal strategic initiative aimed at the collaborative advancement and transmission of renewable electricity sourced from Central Asian nations, encompassing Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan, and Uzbekistan, to the European energy markets. The initiative, operationalized via a collaborative consortium known as the Green Corridor Alliance and underpinned by the financial backing of the Asian Development Bank (ADB) and Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank (AIIB), seeks to bolster regional energy resilience, advance eco-friendly technologies, and establish a significant conduit for sustainable energy exports.

