Kyrgyz President expresses confidence in OTS’s growth under Azerbaijan’s leadership

GABALA, Azerbaijan, October 7.​ President of the Kyrgyz Republic Sadyr Zhaparov expressed confidence that the Organization of Turkic States (OTS) will continue its progressive development under Azerbaijan’s chairmanship, Trend reports.

Speaking at the 12th Summit of the Council of Heads of State of the OTS in Gabala, Japarov highlighted the organization’s achievements and outlined his confidence in its continued progress.

“I am convinced that under Azerbaijan’s leadership, the Organization will continue its progressive development, strengthen its international authority, and implement new important initiatives for the benefit of all Turkic peoples,” he said.

The head of state also expressed gratitude to all OTS member states for their support and trust during Kyrgyzstan’s tenure as chair.

The Organization of Turkic States (OTS) is an intergovernmental entity that includes all but one of the internationally recognized Turkic sovereign nations. The primary objective is to foster extensive collaboration among the Turkic nations. The General Secretariat of OTS is situated in Istanbul, Türkiye.

