Uzbek President champions industrial co-op and Turkic 'green' corridors

GABALA, Azerbaijan, October 7.​ Uzbekistan's President Shavkat Mirziyoyev has proposed creating an Industrial Alliance and Turkic “Green” Corridors within the framework of the Organization of Turkic States (OTS), Trend reports.

Speaking at the 12th Summit of the Council of Heads of State of the OTS in Gabala, Mirziyoyev stated that this initiative aims to establish a new economic space that ensures favorable conditions, legal frameworks, and infrastructure for trade, entrepreneurship, and mutual investments.

“For sustainable development of cooperation and implementation of concrete projects, particularly coordination within the Turkic Investment Fund, it is time to create a Permanent Council for Economic Partnership among Turkic states,” he said.

He emphasized that the council should be led by the vice premiers of the member countries and operate on a permanent basis.

“We are ready to provide a platform for the council’s project office in Tashkent,” he added.

Mirziyoyev explained that within the council, several new initiatives could be implemented.

“For example, the creation of an Industrial Alliance of Turkic states will support the development of joint company projects in machinery, mining, electrical engineering, petrochemicals, pharmaceuticals, light industry, and the production of food and construction materials. It will also significantly increase mutual trade turnover and bring technical standards closer together,” he noted.

He also proposed implementing an electronic system of Turkic “Green” Corridors to ensure simplified and transparent trade procedures.

“Additionally, the council should regularly address projects in green energy, green hydrogen and ammonia, advanced technologies, unified standards, and public-private partnership mechanisms. Special attention should be paid to strategic minerals and high-value-added production,” Mirziyoyev added.

