OTS Secretary General expresses gratitude to President Ilham Aliyev

GABALA, Azerbaijan, October 7.​ I express my deep gratitude to President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Ilham Aliyev and the people of Azerbaijan for the high-level organization and sincere hospitality of this important meeting because very important results were achieved at this summit, Secretary General of the Organization of Turkic States (OTS) Kubanychbek Omuraliev said in a press statement within the 12th Summit of the Council of Heads of State of the Organization of Turkic States (OTS), Trend reports.

According to him, the 12th Summit, held in the ancient Azerbaijani city of Gabala, where history and modernity meet, became an important platform to reflect the common vision towards strengthening friendship, solidarity, and partnership among Turkic states.

"In particular, the liberation of the occupied territories of Azerbaijan, the restoration of its sovereignty and territorial integrity, as well as the Joint Declaration signed between Azerbaijan and Armenia in Washington on August 8, have made the issue of regional peace and security even more relevant on our agenda," the OTS chief noted.

He pointed out that this historic event is an important milestone on the path to ensuring long-term peace, stability, and prosperity in the South Caucasus region.

"The heads of state and foreign ministers have taken decisions that further deepen and develop cooperation in the Turkic world. The main result is the signing of the Gabala Declaration at the 12th Summit. This document sets a roadmap for our future cooperation in political issues, foreign policy, security, economic and sectoral development, people-to-people relations, and institutional coordination," he added.