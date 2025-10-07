Turkmenistan's president proposes int'l sports competitions among OTS

GABALA, Azerbaijan, October 7.​ The Chairman of the Halk Maslahaty (People's Council) of Turkmenistan, Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedow, proposed organizing international sports competitions among the member states of the Organization of Turkic States (OTS), Trend reports.

Speaking at the 12th Summit of the Council of Heads of State of the OTS in Gabala, Azerbaijan, Berdimuhamedow underscored the need to get the ball rolling on athletic engagement throughout the region.

“In the field of sports and physical education, we propose holding international competitions between our countries, as well as implementing programs that encourage physical activity among the youth,” he stated.

The Organization of Turkic States (OTS) is an intergovernmental entity that includes all but one of the internationally recognized Turkic sovereign nations. The primary objective is to foster extensive collaboration among the Turkic nations. The General Secretariat of OTS is situated in Istanbul, Türkiye.

