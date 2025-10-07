Kazakhstan’s President urges Turks to bridge divides and foster unity

GABALA, Azerbaijan, October 7.​ President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev highlighted the importance of unity among Turkic peoples, Trend reports.

Speaking at the 12th Summit of the Council of Heads of State of the Organization of Turkic States (OTS) in Gabala, Tokayev underscored the importance of unity.

“Azerbaijani poet and native of these historic lands, Bakhtiyar Vahabzadeh, left us a legacy: ‘A Turk has no right to be hostile to another Turk!’ We honor the wise words of our ancestors and show the world that Turks are blood brothers, faithful to their unity,” he said.

Tokayev stressed that cooperation and solidarity among Turkic states are key factors for regional stability and prosperity. He noted that cultural and historical ties among the peoples of the Turkic world should be strengthened, while conflicts and disputes must be avoided.

