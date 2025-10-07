Turkmenistan and Croatia forge deeper ties with new two-year co-op plan

ASHGABAT, Turkmenistan, October 7. Turkmenistan and Croatia discussed expanding bilateral cooperation across multiple sectors, including politics, trade, culture, and humanitarian initiatives, Trend reports via the country's MFA.

On October 7, 2025, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan Rashid Meredov met with Croatian Minister of Foreign and European Affairs Gordan Grlić-Radman, who arrived in Ashgabat with a representative delegation.

During the meeting, the ministers emphasized the importance of high-level contacts in fostering strong interstate relations and highlighted constructive cooperation within international organizations, such as the UN, EU, and OSCE. Croatia reiterated its support for Turkmenistan’s neutral status and initiatives aimed at promoting peace, stability, and sustainable development in the region and beyond.

Trade and economic cooperation was identified as key area of partnership, with discussions covering shipbuilding, pharmaceuticals, construction, textiles, high technology, and tourism. The ministers also stressed the role of the Intergovernmental Turkmen-Croatian Joint Commission on Economic Cooperation in strengthening economic ties.

Education, science, healthcare, and cultural relations were also discussed as priorities for further collaboration.

Following the talks, Turkmenistan and Croatia signed the Cooperation Program between their foreign ministries for 2026–2027. On the same day, a Business Forum was held in Ashgabat, bringing together representatives of the Turkmen and Croatian business communities to explore new investment and trade opportunities.