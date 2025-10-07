Bosnia hosts regional event on anti-corruption and EU path (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 7. The Minister of Foreign Affairs of Bosnia and Herzegovina, Elmedin Konaković, participated in Sarajevo in the regional event “Anti-Corruption and Good Governance in the Western Balkans: Advancing the Path to EU Integration” within the framework of the Berlin Process, Trend reports.

In his opening address, titled “From Sarajevo to London – Strengthening Integrity on the Path to EU Integration,” Minister Konaković emphasized the importance of such gatherings for enhancing regional cooperation and bringing the country closer to the European Union. He expressed pride that Bosnia and Herzegovina is hosting another key event within the Berlin Process, recalling the recently held Forum on Gender Equality in Sarajevo. He noted that the Berlin Process is an important platform for promoting regional cooperation, dialogue, and Bosnia and Herzegovina’s path toward European integration. He added that for Bosnia and Herzegovina, the process means more than diplomatic effort; it serves as a driver of reforms and regional partnerships that move the country closer to the EU.

“Within the Berlin Process, the fight against corruption is considered one of the key priorities, as it represents a fundamental condition for strengthening the rule of law, citizens’ trust in institutions, and the advancement of European integration in the Western Balkans,” the minister emphasized.

He stated that corruption is a scourge affecting all areas of society, undermining institutions and economies, weakening public services, discouraging investment, eroding trust, and fostering instability. He reminded that Bosnia and Herzegovina is a signatory of the Anti-Corruption Declaration from the London Summit 2018, committing to support institutions engaged in preventing and combating corruption.

“The fight against corruption and the promotion of good governance are pillars of our European path. Bosnia and Herzegovina is committed to its EU path and actively participates in reform processes to accelerate our European integration,” Minister Konaković said.

Speaking about the country’s reform efforts, he highlighted the adoption of the Anti-Corruption Strategy for 2024–2028 and the accompanying Action Plan, in line with the 14 key priorities from the European Commission’s Opinion. He also pointed out one of the biggest regional challenges: the continuous emigration of talented and educated young people seeking not only better economic opportunities but also fairer societies. He stressed that governments cannot tackle this fight alone, and that regional cooperation—through initiatives such as reporting irregularities, asset recovery, and other projects led by the Regional Anti-Corruption Initiative (RAI)—is key to structurally and sustainably addressing the problem.

The high-level event was organized by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of BiH, the Ministry of Justice of BiH, the Government of the United Kingdom, and the Regional Anti-Corruption Initiative (RAI), together with partners HELVETAS Swiss Intercooperation and the EU Support to Police Agencies in BiH project (EUPA4BiH), and supported by the AIRE Centre – Western Balkans Program and the Austrian Development Agency (ADA).