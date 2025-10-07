Kazakhstan to widen health insurance safety net for low-income citizens in 2026

ASTANA, Kazakhstan, October 7. Kazakhstan's low-income citizens will be included in the compulsory health insurance system starting in 2026, Prime Minister Olzhas Bektenov said at a government meeting, Trend reports.

Bektenov emphasized that ensuring transparency, fairness, and accessibility in healthcare remains a key priority.

“Starting next year, low-income Kazakhstanis will be additionally covered by the health insurance system, financed by local budgets. Implementing these large-scale changes requires close coordination,” he stated.

The Ministry of Health, the Ministry of Labor, and regional governments have been instructed to ensure coordinated action in implementing the new mechanism. The Prime Minister also tasked local authorities and the Ministry of Health with improving the quality of medical services and ensuring the timely payment of insurance contributions.

“Regional governments must be fully involved in implementing all changes at the local level,” Bektenov added.