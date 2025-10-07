German companies eager to team up with Azerbaijan – official

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 7. German companies are showing great interest in cooperation with Azerbaijan and regional partners, the Executive Director of the German-Azerbaijani Chamber of Commerce (AHK Azerbaijan), Nargis Wieck said, Trend reports.

She made the remark at a press conference during the German-Azerbaijani Conference on Export Financing 2025 on the topic “Innovation and Technology Meets Finance.”

“Work is continuing to strengthen ties between German and Azerbaijani businesses, which is aimed at creating a reliable and dynamic environment for trade, investment, and cooperation,” she said.

Wieck noted that the goal of today's conference is to bring together key players to establish contacts, discuss ideas, and develop proposals for financial institutions. The event is geared toward companies interested in expanding their activities, investing, and forming strategic partnerships, and also provides up-to-date information on the local market, regulation, and the trade and economic environment.

“Our main task is to promote the development of bilateral trade and investment by helping to overcome market challenges and offering practical solutions,” she said.